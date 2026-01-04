‘If Trump can, so should you’: After Venezuela capture, Owaisi urges Modi to bring 26/11 masterminds from Pakistan

Citing the example of US military's air strikes on Venezuela and capture of President Nicolas Maduro, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back masterminds of the 26/11 terror attack from Pakistan to India. Owaisi's remarks came after US military raided Venezuela in overnight operations on Saturday and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. (PTI)

Follow updates on US strikes on Venezuela

“If US President Donald Trump can abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his own country, then you (Prime Minister Modi) can also go to Pakistan and bring back the mastermind of the 26/11 terrorist attacks to India,” Owaisi said, as he also referred to Saudi's attack on separatist camp Yemen.

Also read: ‘Perp walked’: Visuals of handcuffed Nicolas Maduro at DEA headquarters emerge after capture from Venezuela

Owaisi's remarks came after US military raided Venezuela in overnight operations on Saturday and captured Maduro and his wife. The couple was brought them to New York where they are likely to be imprisoned in federal custody and face criminal charges in connection with a Justice Department indictment accusing them of a role in narco-terrorism conspiracy.

“We are telling you Modiji, you can also go into Pakistan and bring back those cruel people who hatched the conspiracies against Mumbai, be it Masood Azhar or LeT's ruthless devils,” Owaisi said.