'If you go to war with India, your children....': Union minister's warning amid Anantnag Ops

Amid the ongoing operations of the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar issued a strong warning to India's enemies as he said if anyone goes to war with India, their children will be raised by someone else. "India has seen war and does not want war but if you go to war with India, someone else will raise your children," the minister tweeted. New India will not back down and won't be intimidated, the minister asserted. "India has enemies - These enemies want to stop Indias rise. But they should know this. Indian Military is now a modernized high tech and lethal machine - make no mistake about it. You will be wise to avoid it," the minister wrote replying to a tweet on Army's use of hi-tech equipment for surveillance and delivery of firepower in the operations. Operation to nab the terrorists responsible for the killing of 4 security personnel going on in Anantnag.

Four security personnel including Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and rifleman Ravi Kumar Rana were martyred in the Anantnag operations that began on Tuesday. Drones and helicopters were deployed to track the terrorists holed up in the forest at Gadole in the Kokernag area.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar's warning amid J&K operations.

While the Anantnag gunfight brought the J&K situation under focus, three terrorists were killed in Baramulla. The terrorists were trying to cross the LoC in the Hathlanga area. Brigadier P M S Dhillon said the Pakistan Army gave cover fire to the terrorists who targetted the Indian Army quadcopters. "This shows how the Pakistan Army backs terrorists and lends them full support to infiltrate. It also establishes how Pakistan Army is involved in destabilising peace in Kashmir," he said.

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina said Pakistan will have to pay a huge price for its continuous sponsor of terror acts in Kashmir.

Anantnag gunfight over 100 hours, Uzair Khan one of the terrorists

The operations inside the forest area to nab the terrorists enters the 5th day on Sunday. Since Wednesday, the opration continued non-stop even amid rain. The terrorists are believed to be holed up in a hill cave. The officials are positive that the operation is it its final stage and the terrorists will be neutralised soon.

One of the terrorists hiding is believed to be Uzair Khan, who has been operating in the area and knows the lay of the land. He joined the Lashkar last year and within a year became a so-called commander.

