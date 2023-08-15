‘Judges and lawyers should conduct…': CJI Chandrachud's advice on Independence Day

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday said judges and lawyers should conduct themselves in a manner that inspires confidence about the independence and integrity of the legal process. He also requested lawyers to reach out to him if they have any grievances and not to run outside the court.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. (ANI file)

“Judges and lawyers should conduct themselves in a manner that inspires confidence about the independence and integrity of the legal process… I can assure you that every complaint, each letter to me and even addressed to social media instead of me, is dealt with by me. But I request lawyers, if you have any grievance do not run outside the court, you have the head of the family sitting here to address it,” Live Law quoted Justice Chandrachud as saying at the Independence Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association or SCBA.

“Things which I can do on my own, I will do with the help of my colleagues. But some things will require engagement with the government and I will use my good offices to find a solution for the same,” he said.

On the occasion, the CJI also said the Supreme Court will expand its infrastructure to add 27 additional courtrooms, four registrar courtrooms and more facilities for lawyers and litigants. He added that in a bid to overhaul judicial infrastructure at the earliest, the Supreme Court is planning to construct a new building to accommodate additional courtrooms and other facilities, Bar and Bench reported.

"We need to overhaul judicial infrastructure at the earliest. We plan to expand the supreme court by constructing a new building to have 27 additional courtrooms, 4 registrar courtrooms and adequate facilities for lawyers and litigants. The museum and annex building will be demolished to create 15 courtrooms, SCBA, SCAORA Meeting rooms, women bar rooms," Bar and Bench quoted the CJI as saying.

Referring to Modi's Independence Day address earlier in the day, Justice Chandrachud said, "The PM today in his speech at Red Fort mentioned about the efforts of the Supreme Court to translate the judgments in regional languages. Up to now, 9,423 judgments have been translated into regional languages."

Modi lauded the apex court for its move to translate operative parts of its judgments into regional languages, with the CJI acknowledging the praise.

“We have given the emphasis on teaching in the mother tongue. I thank the Supreme Court. It has said that now the operative part of the judgment will be translated in the language the litigant speaks,” Modi said.

CJI Chandrachud, who was amongst the audience, responded with a 'namaste' gesture.

