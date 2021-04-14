If you want development, vote for TRS: KCR tells voters in Telangana

Stressing that voting for the opposition in a by-election would not fetch any benefits for the people, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday called upon the voters of Nagarjunasagar assembly constituency in Nalgonda district to vote for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi for the comprehensive development of their constituency.

“You cannot feed the donkeys and then milk the cow, expecting that it would give milk. If you want development of the constituency, you have to think wisely and vote for the TRS,” KCR said, addressing a rally at Halia town, which is part of the Nagarjunasagar assembly constituency, headed for a by-poll on April 17.

The by-election was needed with the death of sitting TRS legislator Nomula Narasimhaiah due to ill-health in January.

He cautioned the people against getting carried away by the promises and false propaganda of the opposition parties. “You don’t have to vote going by even my promises. But I request you to judge the performance of the TRS government in the last six years,” he said.

Recalling the struggle waged by the TRS to achieve statehood for the Telangana region, KCR said, Telangana was like an orphan before the formation of TRS. “The Congress leaders from Telangana were responsible for the sorry state of affairs in Telangana, when the state was part of combined Andhra Pradesh. Had they worked with commitment for the region, the TRS would not have been born,” he said.

He lashed out at veteran Congress leader and former minister K Jana Reddy, who represented Nagarjunasagar constituency in the past and was contesting the elections again. “In his three-decades of experience as a legislator, he could not bring even a degree college to this constituency,” he criticised.

The chief minister vowed to complete all the pending lift irrigation schemes, particularly the Nellikal Lift Irrigation Scheme, that would create irrigation facility for a major portion of Nagarjunasagar within the next one and a half year.

He also promised to provide Godavari River water to irrigate the ayacut under Nagarjunasagar. He declared that he would not seek votes in the next elections without completing the lift irrigation schemes.