'If you want to know about Brij Bhushan...': AAP leader alleges Dawood link

Broaching Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan's questionable past, AAP leader Naresh Balyan on Saturday said going by this precedent, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim will be made the president of the 'shooting federation'. Alleging Brij Bhushan of his past underworld link, the AAP leader tweeted, "If you want to know about the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, then search Brijbhushan Singh underworld on Google. You will get the full details..." he wrote raking the past TADA case against Brij Bhushan, presently embattled in the sexual harassment case.

Top wrestlers of India protested for three days demanding the removal of Brij Bhushan from the post of the federation chief. Several complaints of sexual misconduct against him were submitted to the authorities while the government addressed the crisis with urgency. Though Brij Bhushan, the BJP MP, remained defiant in the face of the allegations, he was asked to step aside as long as the investigation continues. He, however, has not resigned from his post yet.

On Friday, union sports minister Anurag Thakur announced a seven-member committee which will probe the allegations following which the protest of the wrestlers was called off.

Brij Bhushan's association with the BJP goes a long way as he became the MP first time on a BJP ticket in 1991. A wrestler himself, Brij Bhushan's name came up in the Babri Masjid demotion case as well. He was charged under TADA for allegedly sheltering Dawood Ibrahim's aide Subhash Thakur but was later acquitted. In 2008, he joined the Samajwadi Party and after a brief stint returned to the BJP.

66-year-old Brij Bhushan holds a personal sway among his followers in the party because of the 'bahubaali' image as he runs nearly 50 educational institutes in districts like Bahraich, Gonda, Balrampur, Ayodhya and Shrawasti. His huge mansion at his native place has a helipad and he has a liking for premium cars and multi-purpose vehicles, a PTI report said.

