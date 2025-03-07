Menu Explore
IFS officer falls to death in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri

ByHemani Bhandari
Mar 07, 2025 01:03 PM IST

Police refused to comment on whether a suicide note was recovered and added the spot was being inspected and they are in touch with the family members for further probe in the matter

A 2011 batch Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer died after falling from a building in a residential complex in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri on Friday. Police said they have initiated inquest proceedings and a probe was underway.

The IFS officer was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. (HT PHOTO)
The IFS officer was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. (HT PHOTO)

Police refused to comment on whether a suicide note was recovered. “Spot is being inspected and we are in touch with the family members for further probe in the matter,” a police officer said.

An investigator said the police control room was informed about the fall around 6am. The IFS officer was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Investigators said his body has been preserved for postmortem.

A preliminary probe suggested the IFS officer was home with his mother before falling off the building while his wife and children were in Dehradun.

The external affairs ministry said it was providing all possible assistance to the IFS officer’s family while confirming his death in a statement without giving other details. “An officer of the ministry of external affairs passed away in the morning of March 07, 2025, in New Delhi,” the statement said.

The ministry said it was in touch with Delhi Police. “The ministry stands with the family in this hour of grief and difficulty,” the statement said. “Further details are not being released bearing in mind the need to respect the family’s privacy in this time of bereavement.”

