IFSA demands CBI inquiry into death of Meghalaya chief conservator of forests

Shillong: The Indian Forest Service Association (IFSA) has written to the Meghalaya chief secretary requesting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of the state’s chief conservator of forests (L) N. Luikham. (Representative Photo)

Luikham, 50, a 2003 batch IFS officer, allegedly died by suicide at his residence near Lady Keane College, Shillong, around 7:30am on March 13.

In a letter to Meghalaya chief secretary Donald P Wahlang, IFSA secretary general Suneesh Buxy claimed the reason behind the officer’s decision to take his own life was the sexual harassment allegation by a state government official.

It is learned that Luikham underwent a lot of mental trauma and agony because of these fabricated allegations backed by some powerful mining lobbies in the state, said Buxy, adding that nothing substantive has been found against the officer in the said case.

Buxy highlighted that the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death raise serious questions and urged the state chief secretary to allocate the matter to the CBI for a “detailed and impartial inquiry”.

He also demanded stringent action for acts of abetment or negligence to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The IFSA emphasized that Luikham was an outstanding officer with high integrity and moral character, stating, “His untimely demise is a blow to the battle for the conservation of natural resources.”

East Khasi Hills district superintendent of police Rithuraj Ravi had earlier stated that the police found no evidence of foul play. “Till now we have found no foul play, no suspicion, and no complaints. As per the post-mortem report, it is a case of suicide,” he said, adding a case of unnatural death has been registered by police.

