News / India News / Top Meghalaya forest official allegedly dies by suicide at home: Police

Top Meghalaya forest official allegedly dies by suicide at home: Police

ByDavid Laitphlang
Mar 13, 2024 05:02 PM IST

Police said the incident took place around 7.30am on Wednesday. They found him hanging at his residence near Lady Keane College

Shillong: Senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer N. Luikham allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, police said.

Senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer N. Luikham (HT Photo/Sourced)
Senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer N. Luikham (HT Photo/Sourced)

Police said the incident took place around 7.30am on Wednesday. They found him hanging at his residence near Lady Keane College, Shillong.

Luikham was a 2003 batch of the Indian Forest Service. Police informed, adding, he was serving as the chief conservator of forests with the Meghalaya government.

His body was taken to the district civil hospital for post-mortem examination and later was handed over to relatives, said police.

His last rites will be performed in at his home town in Manipur, said East Khasi Hills superintendent of police (SP) Rithuraj Ravi told HT on a text message. The state government is coordinating with the forest department and assisting in all regards, he said.

“We are registering a UD (unnatural death) case in the matter. There is no suspicion of foul play,” the SP said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Wednesday, March 13, 2024
