‘IGI Airport ranks 10th in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region’: DIAL

Delhi’s IGI Airport has secured the 10th spot in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region for “seamless” connectivity, airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Wednesday. New Delhi, India - Dec. 30, 2019: Passengers queue to enter the airport after several flights were delayed due to dense fog, at Terminal 3, IGI Airport, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 30, 2019. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times) (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

IGI is the only Indian airport in the top 10 list, it said.

The rankings have been released by the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

“This milestone reflects our continuous focus on enhancing the passenger experience and maintaining the highest standards,” said DIAL chief executive officer Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

A DIAL spokesperson said the rankings were a recognition of IGI offering seamless connectivity to 153 destinations — 81 domestic and 72 international with robust infrastructure, innovative passenger services, and efficient transfer processes that have made it a preferred gateway for travellers across Asia and beyond.

“As part of its Phase 3A expansion project, DIAL has doubled the International-to-International transfer area, stepping up capacity and making transfers easier for passengers,” the spokesperson said, adding that the airport has also introduced new biometric registration kiosks for e-visa holders.

“Delhi connects to 88% of India’s long-haul destinations and operates 56% of all India-origin long-haul weekly flights. 42% of all long-haul passengers from India choose Delhi as their travel gateway,” the spokesperson added.

Dubai International Airport topped this year’s Hub Connectivity Index, with Shanghai Pudong and Hamad International Airports next.