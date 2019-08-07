Ignoring protests, MMRDA moves ahead with Metro Bhavan construction at Aarey Colony

india

With citizens still protesting against projects in the Aarey milk colony of Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is moving ahead with the construction of a control room for its metro project, Metro Bhavan there.

The executive committee of MMRDA on Tuesday gave its approval to appoint a project management consultant for the Metro Bhavan at a cost of Rs 12.51 crore. This will be in addition to the metro car shed at Aarey Colony.

According to MMRDA, the consultant will be responsible for proof checking, construction supervision, quality assurance, audit and control for the Metro Bhavan, operational control room and a training academy at Aarey.

The MMRDA is planning to build the control room at a cost of Rs 914 crore. Activists have been opposing the government’s decision to use Aarey land, which is the city’s last remaining green space. The construction of a car depot for Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) has also been opposed vociferously.

