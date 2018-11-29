IIIT Nuzvid student jumps off hostel building, battling for her life

A first-year student of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Nuzvid of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district jumped off from a hostel building early on Thursday, police said.

A resident of Warangal in Telangana state, the 16-year-old was shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada with multiple injuries. Her condition is critical, according to hospital sources.

Police said the reason behind her suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained even as college authorities claimed she accidentally fell off the building while coming from the washroom.

Nuzvud circle inspector said the victim is unconscious and police will record her statement when she is awake.

Student Federation of India’s (SFI’s) spokesperson Someswara Rao disputed the version of college authorities questioning how could the girl fall on the ground from the top floor of the building when it has a wall around it.

At least half a dozen students have reportedly killed themselves in the campus in the last 10 years since the establishment of IIIT in Nuzvid.

Rao said academic stress and the inability of students from rural background to follow study material in English were the reasons for the suicides.

