IIM-Ahmedabad releases new logo after controversy

Updated on Nov 04, 2022 12:32 AM IST

IIM-Ahmedabad on Thursday unveiled a new logo that retains the existing Sanskrit inscription and reflects its unique identity while retaining its legacy, even as the top business school decided to reconstruct some buildings in the old campus.

ByMaulik Mathak, Ahmedabad

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on Thursday unveiled a new logo that retains the existing Sanskrit inscription and reflects its unique identity while retaining its legacy, even as the top business school decided to reconstruct some buildings in the old campus.

A few months ago, a controversy erupted over a change in the logo by the country’s premier management institute as it had decided to drop the Sanskrit shloka from it.

“The new website embodies the IIM-A brand philosophy of ‘Simple, Bold, and Global.’ After consulting with and incorporating feedback from relevant stakeholders, the logo refresh was also completed,” the institute said in a statement.

The revised logo retains the Sanskrit verse ‘Vidya Viniyogadvikasa’ (development through distribution or application of knowledge), which was removed earlier and was one of the main reasons behind the controversy. maulik pathak

