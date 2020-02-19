e-paper
Home / India News / IIMCAA Scholarships, IFFCO-IIMCAA Awards presented at Odisha Connections of IIMC Alumni Association

IIMCAA Scholarships, IFFCO-IIMCAA Awards presented at Odisha Connections of IIMC Alumni Association

IIMC Campus director Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee and ex-IIMCAA President and senior IAS officer Suresh Kumar Vashishth were chief guests at the two events.

india Updated: Feb 19, 2020 19:48 IST
Bhubaneswar/Dhenkanal
Odisha chapter of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) has hosted two alumni meetings last week.
Odisha chapter of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) has hosted two alumni meetings last week.(SOURCED)
         

The Odisha chapter of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) has hosted two alumni meetings last week. The meetings were held in Indian Institute of Mass Communication’s campus in Dhenkanal and the other meeting was held in Bhubaneswar. IIMCAA Odisha President Sanjay Sahoo presided over both the meetings which was attended by alumni and students in large numbers.

IIMC Campus director Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee and ex-IIMCAA President and senior IAS officer Suresh Kumar Vashishth were chief guests at the two meets respectively.

Young journalist Kishan Barai was presented with the IFFCO-IIMCAA Award for Developmental Reporting at the Dhenkanal meet.

Prachi Rathi, Sonali Ojha, Abhishek Sharma and Arti Behera were awarded IIMCAA Scholarships of 25000 INR each. Anuradha Barik, Ankita Samal and Prachi Rathi were awarded campus performance awards.

An alumni index was also unveiled during the event.

Hindustantimes

Senior journalist Sundaresha Subramaniam, Sangeeta Agrawal, IIMCAA Organisation Secretary Ritesh Verma, Odisha General Secretary Jyoti Prakash Mohapatra, Rudra Prasanna Rath, Sambit Pal, Subhankari Das, Badrinath Jena and Jitendra Pati also addressed the meet.

At the other event in Bhubaneswar, alumni from different parts of Odisha got together to celebrate Connections meet.

Senior IAS and ex IIMCAA Chief Suresh Kumar Vashishth felicitated Sanjay Sahoo of JPSL, Sudhir Mishra of Paradeep Phosphates and Sandeep Sethi of OMC.

Kasturi Ray, Byomakesh Biswal, Sudanshu Patro, Manaswini Mishra, Soumika Das, Soumya Das, Sundaresha Subramaniam, Ritesh Verma addressed the gathering.

Priatam Kashyap conducted the meet and Jyoti Prakash Mohapatra presented vote of thanks.

