IIS association writes to PMO, says recent mass transfers don’t comply with norms

The association of Indian Information Service (IIS) officers has written to the Prime Minister’s Office, drawing attention to the transfers of the cadre by the ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B), which, it alleges, has been carrying out the process in contravention of the rules and established practices.

The letter, marked to the secretary in the PMO, says though it is the government’s prerogative to deploy officials as per its requirements and also its identified thrust areas, the association wants to highlight the fact that mass transfers in recent orders “have not been in compliance with the established practices, conventions, administrative procedures, court rulings, DOPT’s norms, and have even been in contravention of the ministry’s own personnel policy for IIS officers.” HT’s did not get a response from the MIB to the letter by the association of ‘Group A’ officials.

The association, which had earlier written to the secretary MIB and the Cabinet Secretary, has complained that the “transfers have affected not only the efficient and effective functioning of the media units but also the morale of the cadre officers”.

While officials in the ministry aware of developments earlier said that the transfers have been announced to enhance the government’s outreach, particularly in smaller towns and cities, the association has complained that some officers have been posted in Tier-II and III cities such as Agra, Moradabad and Shimoga without first creating a proper infrastructure. It has also pointed out that some officials have been posted to states where they are not familiar with the local language.

“In the regional offices of PIB and electronic media, the knowledge of local language is sine qua non. It may be appreciated that deployment of an officer, without the ability to read and write the language to a regional station, is sheer wastage of the scarce manpower and precious public money,” the letter states.

The association of officials who form the backbone of the government’s publicity and outreach department is also peeved that the transfers and postings were carried out without consultation with the officials and the heads of various departments.