IISERs to adopt flexible entry, exit system in reform push

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) will implement a flexible, learner-centric higher education system through multiple entry-exit pathways while preserving academic standards and the research-oriented character of IISER programmes, officials said on Tuesday.

These topics were discussed at the third meeting of the IISER Standing Committee, chaired by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Pradhan also chaired the 13th National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER) Council meeting on Tuesday, and discussed industry-aligned curricula, accreditation, entrepreneurship and emerging technologies.

The IISER Standing Committee oversees academic, research and policy matters of IISERs, while the Council of NITSER serves as the apex policy-making and governing body for all 31 NITs, seven IISERs and the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur—each designated as an Institution of National Importance under the NITSER Act, 2007.

“This would involve the option of multiple entry and multiple exit, re-entry and completion, permitting the students to undertake a one-semester experiential internship focused on research, innovation, industry or entrepreneurship, in lieu of a regular classroom semester, with academic credits assigned upon completion and evaluation,” said the education ministry in a press statement.

IISERs will undertake a comprehensive review of their PhD programmes to identify gaps, benchmark global best practices, and recommend reforms to align doctoral training with industry needs and national priority missions.

To enhance societal impact, IISERs will strengthen their research and innovation ecosystem by establishing research parks, incubators and domain-specific Centres of Excellence (CoE) across campuses, spanning areas such as quantum computing, biotechnology, healthcare, advanced materials, energy and climate change, agri-food technologies, and rare-earth and critical minerals. “These steps align with the broader mission of Viksit Bharat and Make In India by developing a knowledge-driven economy by leveraging innovation, human capital and sustainability, through indigenous technology development in various areas,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, each IISER will establish its own Section 8 company to strategically propagate national and international priority research, bridge academic research potential with industry partners, attract philanthropic, CSR, government and private funding. “The company would be steered by a Board comprising eminent academicians, corporate leaders, Technology Transfer Office (TTO) representatives, industrialists, innovation ecosystem stakeholders,” it said.

IISERs proposed introducing admission quotas for International Olympiad performers and exploring a sports quota for undergraduate programmes, while also planning support measures to help students from Bharatiya Bhasha-medium backgrounds transition to the medium of instruction at IISERs.

Standing Committee members also released the five-year and 10-year vision statement of the IISERs. The 5-Year Vision (2030) includes: scale enrollment to more than 21,000 students across IISERs, establish 7 thematic CoEs, boost NIRF rankings, foster research parks and incubators, joint programs, lateral entry and exit in courses, double publications and patents filings, enhance internationalization and Internal Revenue Generation (IRG) through research and executive courses by 50%. The 10-Year Vision (2035) includes: Build on CoEs with joint PhDs, emphasize startups/translational research, create extension campuses and joint international campus, launch health sciences schools, achieve indigenous high-end instrumentation, break into global top 500 (target top 100) rankings, establish “Brand IISER” worldwide.

At the 13th NITSER Council meeting preceded by the third meeting of the Standing Committee of IISERs, members discussed aligning curricula, assessments, academic programmes, and research with emerging technologies such as Industry 4.0, green hydrogen, AI, quantum technologies, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing to support India’s goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat by 2047. Members proposed specialized PG and M.Tech programmes and 360-degree PhD reforms including industry-led and product-based research. All NITs and IISERs agreed to complete external peer reviews within a year and actively participate in NAAC accreditation, while promoting inclusivity through Bharatiya Bhashas and AI-enabled multilingual learning for diverse students.

“NITs will restructure their courses based on emerging technologies, and a new curriculum will be introduced next academic year to meet national needs and achieve the goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. There will also be a paradigm shift in PhD programmes with achievements will no longer be measured solely by publications and citations, but greater emphasis will be placed on product-based research that addresses real-world problems,” Pradhan said.

The council also emphasised building strong innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems, directing 13 NITs without incubation centres to set them up immediately and at least 10 NITs to establish research parks without delay.