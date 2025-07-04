IIT Guwahati student selected as Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassador

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati's student, Sukanya Sonowal, has been selected as the Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassador, a leadership position in the Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors Network (CYPAN) Executive Committee. Sukanya Sonowal is the co-founder of STEMvibe.(X)

CYPAN is a youth-led initiative that operates across 56 member nations to promote peace, respect, and understanding while countering violent extremism.

A 4th-year student pursuing her B.Tech. in Biosciences and Bioengineering, Sonowal will serve as Lead - Communications & Public Relations for the 2025 - 2027 term.

Congratulating Sonowal on her accomplishment, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "We are immensely proud of Sukanya Sonowal for her selection as a Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassador. We are confident that she will make a meaningful contribution to peacebuilding efforts across the Commonwealth and inspire many other students to pursue initiatives with global impact."

Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors are selected based on their experience in peacebuilding, commitment to Commonwealth values, and understanding of relevant frameworks.

The selection process involved a rigorous three-stage process, which included an initial application followed by two rounds of interviews.

The evaluation process focused on the applicant's commitment to peacebuilding, community service, and leadership experience.

A native of Lakhimpur district of Assam, Sonowal's experience in communications and outreach-related activities helped her in becoming a suitable fit for the required ambassador position.

Over the past four years, she has actively contributed to IIT Guwahati's flagship techno-management festival, Techniche, as a key part of the Media and Branding team.

In her current roles, Sonowal is the co-founder of STEMvibe - STEM for Viksit Bharat Empowerment, an initiative focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) outreach that aims to empower students all over India. Through this platform, she has successfully engaged more than 3,000 participants from across the nation.

She is also spearheading The Integral Cup, a national-level mathematics competition for undergraduates that attracted over 2,500 participants from top institutions during its very first edition.

Her demonstrated ability to manage large-scale communication campaigns, lead youth-focused outreach initiatives, and build international collaborations with organisations such as Optiver, Qube Research & Technologies, and Jane Street reflects the experience and skills that strongly align with the objectives of the Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors Network.

A native of Lakhimpur district of Assam, Sukanya Sonowal said, "I am deeply honoured to represent India and IIT Guwahati on this global platform. This opportunity stems from my belief that communication can be a powerful tool for positive change. My journey, from volunteering at campus events to leading international initiatives, shows that every experience shapes us for a larger purpose. I encourage fellow students to embrace opportunities beyond their immediate field of study. The skills we develop through such initiatives will not only shape our careers but empower us to become global citizens who can contribute to humanity's biggest challenges."

IIT Guwahati is proud of Ms. Sonowal's accomplishment and wishes her the best in her role as a Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassador.