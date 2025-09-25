IIT Kanpur to confer 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award upon CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will confer the 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) upon Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on November 2 at the premier institute’s 66th foundation day. CEC Gyanesh Kumar graduated from IIT Kanpur in 1985. (eci.gov.in)

Manindra Agrawal, the IIT Kanpur director, wrote to Kumar on September 23, saying the institute’s board of governors had unanimously resolved to confer the award in recognition of his professional achievements.

The DAA was instituted in 1969. It is IIT Kanpur’s most significant alumni honour, recognising exceptional merit or broad societal impact. Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan have been among its recipients.

IIT Kanpur’s foundation day brings together students, faculty, and alumni to mark the institute’s foundation in 1959. The DAA ceremony is a centrepiece of the day.

Kumar, a 1985 IIT Kanpur civil engineering graduate and a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service officer (Kerala cadre), became the 26th Chief Election Commissioner this year.