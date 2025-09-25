Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

IIT Kanpur to confer 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award upon CEC Gyanesh Kumar

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 10:27 am IST

Manindra Agrawal, the IIT Kanpur director, wrote to Kumar, saying the institute’s board of governors had unanimously resolved to confer the award

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will confer the 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) upon Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on November 2 at the premier institute’s 66th foundation day.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar graduated from IIT Kanpur in 1985. (eci.gov.in)
CEC Gyanesh Kumar graduated from IIT Kanpur in 1985. (eci.gov.in)

Manindra Agrawal, the IIT Kanpur director, wrote to Kumar on September 23, saying the institute’s board of governors had unanimously resolved to confer the award in recognition of his professional achievements.

The DAA was instituted in 1969. It is IIT Kanpur’s most significant alumni honour, recognising exceptional merit or broad societal impact. Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan have been among its recipients.

IIT Kanpur’s foundation day brings together students, faculty, and alumni to mark the institute’s foundation in 1959. The DAA ceremony is a centrepiece of the day.

Kumar, a 1985 IIT Kanpur civil engineering graduate and a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service officer (Kerala cadre), became the 26th Chief Election Commissioner this year.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / IIT Kanpur to confer 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award upon CEC Gyanesh Kumar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On