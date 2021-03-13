IIT Kharagpur receives ₹2.25 crore student grant from alumni
IIT Kharagpur has instituted eight new student grants for the autumn semester scheduled to begin in August this year as a group of alumni and their families have raised a corpus of over ₹2 crore.
The institute has received generous grants from eight alumni and their families, who have come forward to support the students in need, according to a statement issued by IIT Kharagpur on Friday.
The aids are collectively valued at around ₹2.25 crore which will be utilised to support undergraduate and postgraduate students of chemistry and various engineering departments through merit-based scholarships and awards, it said.
A memorandum of understanding was signed with the former students and their families for instituting the grants at a recently-concluded virtual event, the institute said in the statement.
A key feature of these grants is that over ₹65 lakh has been allocated for undergraduate female students exclusively.
IIT Kharagpur Director Prof VK Tewari congratulated the former students for their contributions.
