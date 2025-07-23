Search
IIT Kharagpur student dies after choking on medicine

PTI |
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 12:51 am IST

IIT Kharagpur said Chandradeep Pawar took doctor-prescribed medicines after dinner on Monday but soon had breathing trouble, leading to his death. 

A second-year B Tech student of IIT Kharagpur died after choking on medicines, an official said on Tuesday.

Chandradeep Pawar, a second-year electrical engineering student from Madhya Pradesh, died after choking on medicine; IIT Kharagpur has ordered an internal inquiry. (Pic used for representation)(HT_PRINT)
Chandradeep Pawar, a second-year electrical engineering student from Madhya Pradesh, died after choking on medicine; IIT Kharagpur has ordered an internal inquiry. (Pic used for representation)(HT_PRINT)

The institute spokesperson told PTI that Chandradeep Pawar from Madhya Pradesh gulped some medicines prescribed by his doctor after dinner on Monday night but complained of difficulty in breathing soon after.

He was taken to the institute hospital inside the campus at around 11 pm and succumbed to death shortly afterwards.

While the spokesperson said prima facie it appeared the pill choked inside his airway, the post-mortem details will confirm the exact reason behind the death.

The spokesperson said by all accounts, the tragic death of Pawar appears to be accidental, but the institute stands committed to prevent recurrence of such incidents in every possible way.

Pawar was a boarder in Nehru Hall of the campus.

Pawar, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was a second-year student of electrical engineering.

The institute has ordered an internal inquiry into his death.

Last Friday, the body of Ritam Mondal, a fourth-year student of Mechanical Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room.

On January 12, third-year electrical engineering student Shaon Malik was found hanging in his hostel room. On April 20, final-year student of Ocean Engineering, Aniket Walker, was found dead in similar conditions. On May 4, third-year B.Tech student Mohammad Asif Qamar was found hanging in his hostel room.

Institute authorities said a 10-member fact-finding committee has already been formed to find the circumstances behind Mondal's death.

"As part of its continued efforts to support student well-being, the institute confirms the availability of dedicated mental health and counselling services around the clock. Furthermore, IIT Kharagpur is set to launch a new AI-driven mental wellness initiative, SETU, on July 25, to enhance proactive mental health support for students," a statement by the institute earlier said.

