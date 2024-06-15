IIT Kharagpur student was stabbed and shot, reveals report 2 years after death

Faizan Ahmed, a student in the prestigious IIT Kharagpur, was stabbed and shot before his death, revealed a second forensic report. The report suggests that Ahmed, who died in 2022, was murdered. The autopsy was conducted for a second time on the order of the Calcutta high court. Faizan Ahmed, a third-year mechanical engineering student in IIT Kharagpur(Source: Himanta Biswa Sarma/Twitter))

The analysis was done by a forensic expert, and his report, along with the second autopsy, was submitted to the court in May this year. The expert is expected to file his final report before the high court once the matter is taken up during the hearing next week, reported The Indian Express.

The report filed by Dr AK Gupta stated that there were signs of a gunshot wound on the upper left side of Faizan's neck, and there was a stab wound on the right. It must be noted that these injuries were not in the police report after initial investigations in 2022, and the first autopsy of the student's body was not filmed, sources told the newspaper.

The report also said that human blood was detected in the student's nail cuttings and hair strands. The second autopsy report also ruled out death by poisoning. The report, however, has confirmed that he was murdered.

Faizan Ahmed's mother moved the Calcutta High Court in May 2023, seeking formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe his death. The court then ordered the exhumation of his remains and a second post-mortem examination to “bring out the truth behind his death”.

23-year-old Faizan Ahmed, a resident of Tinsukia in Assam, was a third-year mechanical engineering student in IIT Kharagpur. He was found dead in a room at Lala Lajpat Rai Hostel on October 14, 2022. His body was discovered in a room which was not assigned to him.

The police had taken three days to find his body on campus, which was later discovered in a decomposing state in the hostel room. Till now, no suspects have been identified in the case.

Initial probe reports suggested that Faizan had died by suicide, but his family alleged foul play, alleging that he was a victim of ragging on campus.