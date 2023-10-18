IIT Kharagpur student found dead in hostel room, suicide suspected: Police

KOLKATA: A fourth-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, in West Bengal was found dead in his hostel room late on Tuesday, police said. Police said the student’s family has not indicated the possibility of foul play in the death (Photo: /inup.iitkgp.ac.in)

The student was a fourth-year dual degree student of electrical engineering from Telangana.

A statement by IIT Kharagpur said the student was with his two roommates in their hostel room at about 7:30pm. The other two students later left for academic activities. At about 8:30pm, some other residents of the hostel, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hall of Residence, found his room locked from inside. “The door was forced open and he was found hanging,” said the statement.

He was taken to the BC Roy Technology Hospital where he was declared at about 11:30pm on Tuesday.

The statement said the student chose the path of “self-harm”.

“We have not received any complaint from the victim’s family alleging that there was some foul play. An unnatural death case has been registered. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” said a senior officer of the Kharagpur (town) police station.

In 2022, Faizan Ahmed, a third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur, was found dead in the hostel room. His parents later alleged that he was murdered and moved the Calcutta high court, which ordered the registration of a murder case and told a special investigation team to probe the death.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

