Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT Madras to add two seats in UG courses for students excelling in Olympiads

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 10, 2025 04:55 PM IST

IIT Madras will add two extra seats in all programmes under the Science Olympiad Excellence category, of which one seat will be exclusively for female students

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday announced two seats in its undergraduate (UG) courses for students excelling in national and international Olympiads.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras. (File Photo)
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras. (File Photo)

The admissions under ‘Science Olympiad Excellence’ (ScOpE) category will be outside the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) framework with the students to be admitted from the academic year 2025-2026 academic session, the institute said in a press statement.

Like admissions through sports excellence admissions (SEA) for athletes and fine arts and culture excellence (FACE) for those who “achieved excellence in fine arts and culture”, the institute will add two extra seats in all programmes under the ScOpE category, of which one seat will be exclusively for female students.

The applications under ScOpE category will be open for the first batch from June 3, 2025.

Prof. V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said, “To those who’ve proven their brilliance on the international stage of science Olympiads, we don’t just offer admission; we offer a sanctuary where their insatiable curiosity will find its most fertile ground amongst the blissful IIT-M flora and fauna.”

The allotment of seats under this scheme will be based on the ScOpE rank list, which will be based on the performance and achievements of the candidates in Olympiads.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On