IIT Madras to add two seats in UG courses for students excelling in Olympiads

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday announced two seats in its undergraduate (UG) courses for students excelling in national and international Olympiads. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras. (File Photo)

The admissions under ‘Science Olympiad Excellence’ (ScOpE) category will be outside the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) framework with the students to be admitted from the academic year 2025-2026 academic session, the institute said in a press statement.

Like admissions through sports excellence admissions (SEA) for athletes and fine arts and culture excellence (FACE) for those who “achieved excellence in fine arts and culture”, the institute will add two extra seats in all programmes under the ScOpE category, of which one seat will be exclusively for female students.

The applications under ScOpE category will be open for the first batch from June 3, 2025.

Prof. V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said, “To those who’ve proven their brilliance on the international stage of science Olympiads, we don’t just offer admission; we offer a sanctuary where their insatiable curiosity will find its most fertile ground amongst the blissful IIT-M flora and fauna.”

The allotment of seats under this scheme will be based on the ScOpE rank list, which will be based on the performance and achievements of the candidates in Olympiads.