IIT Guwahati student found dead in hostel; suicide suspected

Silchar: A 24-year-old woman postgraduate student studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, was found dead in her hostel room on Friday morning, according to the institute authorities. (Representative Photo)

The deceased was a resident of Uttar Pradesh and was an M-Tech student of IIT Guwahati.

According to the institute authorities, they were informed by the other students about the incident, following which they called the police, who then recovered the body.

Prima facie, it is suspected that this is a case of suicide, police said, adding that the matter is being investigated and family members of the student have been informed.

The IIT authorities released a statement on Friday evening saying, “It is with profound regret that IIT Guwahati reports the tragic death of a female student on campus on 9th August 2024. The matter is being investigated by the police authorities.”

“The student’s immediate family has been informed, and the Institute is providing them full support during this difficult time,” it said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 0222754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290