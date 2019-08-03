Ill-treated by son, former journalist wills his property to government in Odisha

india

Distressed over the treatment meted out to him by his family, a 75-year-old former journalist, who lives in Muraripur village of Dasrathpur block, decided to name the state government as his property’s beneficiary.

Former journalist Khetramohan Mishra has also expressed his wish that an old-age home to be built over his land. He has taken this decision as he was not treated well by his son and daughter-in-law.

“I have taken this decision because of the misbehavior of my son and daughter-in-law. I have signed my will. I will spend the rest of my life at an old-age home. I want the government to construct an old-age home over my land to give shelter to old people like me,” Mishra said.

He also alleged that the couple has made several attempts to kill him.

Ranjan K Das, Jajpur collector said that arrangements have been made to shift Mishra to an old-age home near Chandikhole.

“We have made arrangements to place him in an old age home near Chandikhole. He has requested us to not allow his family a right over his mortal remains. He has donated his land to the government and he wants an old age home to be built over it. We have decided to do the same,” the collector said.

