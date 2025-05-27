New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday warned the Rajasthan government of contempt proceedings, taking “serious” note of illegal mining activities inside the core area of Ranthambore tiger reserve (RTR). The court also sought a response from the state within 24 hours on an application seeking deployment of central paramilitary forces to guard the wildlife reserve. Illegal mining in Ranthambore: SC warns Rajasthan of contempt proceedings

The bench, also comprising justice AG Masih, posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday. It was hearing the application moved by lawyer and activist Sanjay Kumar on May 5.

The application claimed that tigers in Ranthambore were under grave threat due to uncontrolled movement of vehicles and people inside the reserve, illegal mining and unauthorised construction, in flagrant violation of orders passed by the state authorities as well as the top court.

The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) — the expert statutory panel assisting the apex court on environment issues –— testified that the allegations of illegal mining and vehicular movements were true.

Senior advocate K Parmeshwar, assisting the court as amicus curiae said: “It is a bad state of affairs. We have received videos of a state minister threatening forest officials telling them that you can enter only with our permission. The situation is very grave as there is heavy vehicular movement inside the forest. The CEC has received confirmation about illegal mining taking place inside the core area of the reserve.”

The bench told additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, representing Rajasthan, “You speak to your authorities. We will have to issue contempt proceedings.”

Parmeshwar suggested that the CEC should be asked to inspect and prepare a formal report. With regard to Sariska tiger reserve, the court had undertaken a similar exercise last year by directing a joint inspection by officials from the ministry of environment forests and climate change (MoEFCC), the state government and CEC.

Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who drafted the application urged the court to pass urgent directions as forest officials were feeling threatened due to the alleged political connections of local mining operators.

Bansal referred to the orders passed in Sariska matter on April 17, 2024 where the court categorically held that continuation of mining activities within one kilometre from the boundaries of critical tiger habitat (CTH) would amount to contempt of court orders.

Ranthambore is one of India’s oldest tiger reserves, established in 1973, and lies at the intersection of the Aravalis and Vindhyas — two ancient mountain ranges — and at the confluence of seven river systems.

The application said that around 150 hectares of land near the Uliyana village within the CTH of the Ranthambhore reserve is affected by extensive illegal mining, which is severely impacting the movement and behaviour of wild animals, particularly large carnivores such as tigers and leopards.

The application also alleged that local politicians obstruct the forest department from seizing vehicles involved in illegal mining. It also cited the problem posed by a large number of vehicles and persons visiting the Trinetra Ganesh temple, situated 5km within the national park.

“On certain days, upwards of 7,500 vehicles are illegally parked along the stretch, causing massive congestion and exposing high-density tiger zones to intrusive human presence,” the application said.

A senior forest official said, ‘We will respond after studying the court order.”