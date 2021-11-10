Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Depression over Bay of Bengal to cross Tamil Nadu by Nov 11 evening; extremely heavy rain likely: IMD
india news

Depression over Bay of Bengal to cross Tamil Nadu by Nov 11 evening; extremely heavy rain likely: IMD

The low-pressure area that lay over central parts of Bay of Bengal changed into a depression earlier in the day, the latest bulletin by the IMD stated. It added that Tamil Nadu is expected to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on November 11.
A man holds an umbrella as he wades through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rain in Chennai. (AFP Photo)
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

As Tamil Nadu copes with the aftermath of incessant rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its latest bulletin that the depression lying over southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast of northern part of the state and south Andhra Pradesh by Thursday evening.The low-pressure area that lay over central parts of Bay of Bengal changed into a depression earlier in the day. “It is very likely to move west northwestwards and reach north Tamil Nadu coast by tomorrow (November 11) morning,” the bulletin read, adding that thereafter the depression will move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast by November 11 evening.

Notably, the IMD had earlier issued a red alert for November 11 in Chennai and five other districts in Tamil Nadu – Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Villupuram. As many as five people have lost their lives owing to rain -related incidents wherein more than 500 huts and four houses were damaged.The director general of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) SN Pradhan informed earlier in the day that as many as 13 teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry – also heavily hit by widespread rainfall, as the Met department has forecasted even more showers till tomorrow. Of the 13 teams, a total of 11 have been assigned in Tamil Nadu, with five being in Chennai. Moreover, three NDRF teams have been kept as reserve for both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Pradhan tweeted.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu, Puducherry waterlogged after heavy rain; 13 NDRF teams deployedThe latest IMD bulletin has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places, and extremely heavy falls at isolated spots over north coastal Tamil Nadu and north interior Tamil Nadu. Fishermen have been advised not to venture along and off Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry on November 11.

