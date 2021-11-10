Tamil Nadu, Puducherry waterlogged after heavy rain; 13 NDRF teams deployed

Owing to widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, several roads in both the regions have reported waterlogging, according to images shared by news agency ANI. Most of the inundated streets in Tamil Nadu are in its capital city Chennai, which is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall for the rest of the day. A red alert has also been issued in Chennai along with five other districts in Tamil Nadu namely Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu for November 11.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed Ashok Nagar and KK Nagar in Chennai completely waterlogged with people wading in ankle-deep rainwater. The scene in Puducherry’s Rainbow Nagar was the same.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rains, flood warning issued for Theni: Top updates

Additional DGP of Puducherry, Anand Mohan said that police are in “full preparedness” and will begin evacuating people living in the low-lying areas to higher grounds. He added that teams of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and state disaster management have been deployed at all vulnerable regions of the Union territory.

Tamil Nadu: Waterlogging in several parts of Chennai in aftermath of heavy rains. Visuals from Ashok Nagar and KK Nagar pic.twitter.com/anY2eODEkv — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Puducherry | Police are in full preparedness. We'll evacuate people to higher grounds. NDRF & State disaster management teams deployed at all vulnerable areas. In case of emergency, contact- 112 100 1031/1070/1079: ADGP Anand Mohan on waterlogging



Visuals from Rainbow Nagar pic.twitter.com/eY06gQ2V2X — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

According to the latest update provided by NDRF director-general SN Pradhan on Twitter, as many as 13 teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and three have been kept as reserve. Of the 13 teams, 11 teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and two in Puducherry. Five NDRF teams have been allocated in Chennai, and one each in Madurai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam. Meanwhile, one team each has been deployed in Puducherry and Karaikal (also in Puducherry).

According to the latest update provided by NDRF director-general SN Pradhan on Twitter, as many as 13 teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and three have been kept as reserve. Of the 13 teams, 11 teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and two in Puducherry. Five NDRF teams have been allocated in Chennai, and one each in Madurai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam. Meanwhile, one team each has been deployed in Puducherry and Karaikal (also in Puducherry).|#+|

The situation in Tamil Nadu is especially worrisome since five people have already lost their lives in rain-related incidents. On Tuesday, quoting state revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran ANI reported that 538 huts and four houses were destroyed owing to extreme rain.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions in Puducherry – schools and colleges, will continue to be shut till Thursday, education minister A Namassivayam said.