IMD issues red alert for Chennai, 5 other districts on Nov 11, as TN's north coast awaits more rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for six districts in Tamil Nadu on November 11 as a low pressure area is expected to bring widespread rainfall to several districts along the state’s northern coast.

The red alert was issued for Chennai and its adjoining districts Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram, along with Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai. On Tuesday, the IMD said that a well-marked low pressure area over central parts of Arabian Sea is likely to move west-southwestwards during the next three days.

“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over the same region. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 36 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach near north Tamilnadu coast by the early morning of 11th November, 2021,” the IMD further said.

The forecast for more rainfall remains a key concern for the people residing in Chennai as several parts of the city remained inundated following heavy rainfall in the state since Sunday. Chief minister MK Stalin along with some state ministers inspected the relief works and the extent of damage due to the floods at several constituencies in the city. Works to drain the stagnated floodwater is currently underway across several pockets in the city while schools and colleges remained closed in several districts due to the rains.

Earlier in the day, state revenue and disaster management KKSSR Ramachandran said that five people lost their lives due to the rains in Tamil Nadu while 538 huts and four houses were damaged, news agency ANI reported. He also warned of further damage if the rain intensified.

Meanwhile, a few other districts, including, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Ramanathapuram, along TN’s southern coast were on red alert on Tuesday (November 9). On Wednesday (November 10), Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram and Sivagangai along with the six districts mentioned previously have been issued a red alert.