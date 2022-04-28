IMD alert: These 14 states, UTs may see heatwave, duststorm till May 2

Even as maximum temperatures in most parts of India continue to soar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast severe heatwaves in as many as 14 states and Union territories (UTs) till May 2. These include the northern regions of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, among others.

The prediction by the Met department, which has been detailed in its latest weather bulletin, comes at a time when the country is battling a major coal supply crunch. However, Union minister of coal and mines Pralhad Joshi assured that there is “no need to panic” as power demand is expected to plummet over the next few days as the states brace for the heatwaves.

Delhi is likely to witness the mercury surpassing the 43-degree mark on Thursday and touch 44 degree Celsius on Friday. On Wednesday, the national capital's maximum temperature jumped two-three degrees above normal in most places, with the Safdarjung Observatory - Delhi's base station - recording 41.5 degree Celsius, up from 40.8 degrees on Tuesday.

According to the IMD bulletin, Delhi and its neighbouring regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh will see isolated rainfall along with duststorms/thunderstorms on April 29. A similar weather alert has been issued for Rajasthan on April 29 and 30.

In other parts of the country too, the heatwave is building up or has already started. In West Bengal, Bankura district recorded Wednesday's highest maximum temperature in the eastern state at 43.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Asansol at 43.3 degrees, Purulia at 42.8 degrees, and Jhargram at 42.5 degrees. Kolkata recorded a relatively lower maximum temperature at 37 degrees Celsius, according to news agency PTI.

Here is a list of all 14 states and UTs that will see heatwaves till May 2:

1. Rajasthan, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh will see heatwave over the next five days till May 2.

2. Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal, and interior Odisha will feel the heatwave till April 30.

3. Bihar till April 29, and Chhattisgarh between April 28 and 30.

4. Northern parts of Gujarat on April 28.

5. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi will see the heatwave between April 28 and May 1.

