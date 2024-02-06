IMD forecast: Rainfall in Bengal, northeast; dense fog, cold wave in parts of India

A cyclonic circulation is currently situated over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and its surrounding areas in the lower tropospheric levels, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. This system is expected to bring light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh. IMD said no significant weather over the country during the next five days. (HT)

Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on February 6 and 7. Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are also likely to experience rainfall on February 6, according to IMD.

Isolated thunderstorm activity is anticipated over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland on February 6. Under the influence of a trough over Peninsular India, isolated to scattered light rainfall activity is expected over north Peninsular India during February 9-11.

Dense fog warning

Dense fog conditions are expected in isolated pockets of north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Odisha on February 7. Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to experience dense fog on February 8-9.

Cold wave warning

Minimum temperatures are forecasted to fall by 2-3°C over many parts of Northwest, East, and Central India during the next three days, with no significant change thereafter. Cold wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on February 6-7.

Delhi records 7 deg C

Delhi experienced a cold morning on Tuesday with a minimum temperature of 7°C, two degrees below the usual for this time of year, as per the IMD. Dense fog was observed in some areas, with visibility dropping to 200 meters in Palam at 8:30 am. The weather forecast suggested moderate fog throughout the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 20°C. Delhi's air quality was categorised as 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 147 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).