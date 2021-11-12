IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted light to moderate rains for Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring Puducherry over the next 24 hours. A similar weather forecast was also issued for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Kerala.

"The depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level," the IMD said in its weather forecast bulletin.

"Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next 24 hours," it also said.

The warning comes a day after parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry witnessed torrential rains leading to extreme waterlogging conditions.

In Coimbatore, schools were closed on Wednesday in wake of the red alert issued by the weather department. Authorities suspended arrivals at the Chennai airport due to the heavy rains.

However, the situation moved towards normalcy on Friday as shops started reopening and traffic movement resumed in Chennai after Thursday's torrential rains, according to visuals posted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, 18 self-contained teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry to tackle the issues related to rescuing and relief arising out of the situation. Of these 18 teams, 11 are deployed in Tamil Nadu, two in Puducherry and five in Andhra Pradesh.

The deployed teams are now working to move people to safety and are also providing help to those affected in coordination with local authorities. The NDRF is also monitoring the situation round the clock, the force said in a statement on Thursday.

