IMD monitors temp data as scientists look to correlate it with Covid-19

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:42 IST

The upcoming April-May-June (AMJ) season is likely to be warmer than normal in most parts of the country, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) summer outlook for temperatures released on Monday.

IMD is also monitoring temperature data in all the districts and sharing them with the National Disaster Management Authority. Temperature figures are being correlated with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and transmission patterns across the country, according to scientists.

“There is no established link between temperature and Covid-19 transmission. We are only trying to study if there is. Sharing anything on this will create confusion because we are at a critical stage. We can arrive at a conclusion after we analyse the data. We can expect temperatures to hit 35 degrees Celsius [C] in northern India in early April and 40 degrees C by end-April. A portion of central and peninsular India is recording a maximum temperature of 35 degrees C or more,” said DS Pai, senior scientist at IMD, Pune.

The frequency of heat waves in the core heat wave (HW) zone is also likely to be slightly above normal during the season, according to the outlook.

States that can expect average maximum temperatures between 0.5 and 1 degree C above normal include eastern and western Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, northern and southern interior Karnataka, coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Kerala.

States and regions, where average minimum temperatures are likely to be warmer than normal by more than 1 degree C include eastern and western Rajasthan and Gujarat. The average minimum temperature is likely to be 0.5 to 1 degree C over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, eastern and western Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan, and Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathawada, Vidharbha, northern and southern interior Karnataka, coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Kerala, the outlook said.

The rest of the country is likely to experience normal minimum temperatures. There is about a 40% probability of maximum temperatures in the core HW zone from April to be above normal. Core HW zone covers Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Warm El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, according to IMD. El-Niño is a weather phenomenon characterised by warm ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. El- Niño years are characterised by a weak monsoon and more episodes of heat waves in India.

“Western Odisha has recorded 40 degrees C. Summer is approaching but there is a delay in northern India because of an unusually high number of western disturbances this year. There were over six western disturbances in March. Another western disturbance is expected on Monday which will lead to rains in some parts of north-western India and reduce maximum temperature for a few days,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at National Weather Forecasting Centre.

According to IMD, a heatwave is recorded when the departure of maximum temperature from normal is + 4 degrees + 5 degrees C or more for the regions where the normal maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees C and the departure of maximum temperature from normal is + 5 degrees to + 6 degrees C for regions where the normal maximum temperature is 40 degrees C or less.

A heat wave is also declared when the maximum temperature remains 45 degrees C or more irrespective of normal maximum temperature.