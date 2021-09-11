IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states for next 3-4 days. Check details

After the Delhi-NCR region witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the rainfall in the national capital will continue till Sunday morning. RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD, said that Delhi will again receive a fresh bout of rain from September 17.

"Heavy rainfall in Delhi will continue till tomorrow morning. It will cover Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan. Systems over east Rajasthan and another forming over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify further. Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from September 17-18," news agency PTI quoted Jenamani as saying.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted “heavy to very heavy” rainfall for Mumbai, the rest of Konkan, and Western Maharashtra for the next three to four days. An orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri, Satara and Kolhapur, which means local officials should remain prepared if rainfall intensifies. On the other hand, a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Wardha, Palghar and Sindhudurg districts. The residents of the rest of Maharashtra should expect ‘light to moderate’ rain in the next three to four days.

“The low-pressure area developed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to get converted into depression and move north-north-west in next couple of days. It is expected to bring more intense showers over Western Maharashtra, Konkan including Mumbai region starting from Sunday,” an IMD official said.

Odisha is also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain in the next two days due to a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD said that the low-pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts in the next 48 hours, according to PTI.

The districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Bhadrak are likely to receive heavy to very heavy downpour. Ganjam, Balasore, Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Bolangir and Mayurbhanj districts can also receive heavy rainfall.

According to the MeT department, Uttarakhand will receive heavy rainfall from September 11-15. Western Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness a heavy downpour on Sunday, while Western Rajasthan on Sunday as well as Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

