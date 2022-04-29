IMD predicts respite from heatwave with rain, thunderstorm in these states from May 2

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana from May 2 that may bring the much-needed respite from the scorching heat that India is reeling under.

From May 2 to 4, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorms. This is likely to bring down the temperature range to 36 and 39 degrees Celsius, said senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani.

According to the weather department, on May 4, a cyclonic circulation system will develop in the Andaman Sea which will be followed by low pressure on May 5, and under its influence, maximum temperatures are expected to fall.

The official said in eastern India, temperatures have already fallen in states like Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

“If we talk about eastern India, temperatures are already dropping slightly from today in Odisha, Bihar, Bengal and Jharkhand. Areas like Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir and Angul (in Odisha) recorded 44 degrees Celsius yesterday (Thursday). Temperature will begin dropping here from tomorrow (Saturday),” Jenamani said.

Earlier, the weather department said temperature in Delhi may rise by 0.5-1 degree and may even leap to 46 degrees Celsius in some areas. Some stations in Haryana may also record temperatures over 46 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for seven states - western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western UP, MP, and Jharkhand from April 29 to May 1.

“Yellow warning (is in place) for 3 days - April 29, 30 and May 1 - for western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western UP, MP, Jharkhand. From May 2, a change is taking place, Western Disturbance is advancing; thunderstorms and rain are likely to take place, Jenamani said.

