IMD issues red alert over severe heatwave; rainfall likely to bring relief in these states

A prolonged spell of scorching heat is expected to maintain its grip over East and South Peninsular India for the next five days, according to meteorological authorities. Commuters brave the heat wave in the city on afternoon at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said severe heatwave conditions to persist over coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as interior Karnataka for the next five days.

Isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and coastal Karnataka are also expected to experience heatwave conditions during this period.

“Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, during next 5 days; Coastal Karnataka during 24th – 26th, Tamil Nadu on 24th& 25th; East Uttar Pradesh during 25th – 28th and West Uttar Pradesh during 26th-28th; Konkan on 27th & 28th April,” the IMD said in a release.

The weather forecasting agency has issued a red alert for Gangetic West Bengal, indicating a very high likelihood of heat illnesses and heat stroke across all age groups. The IMD advised extreme caution, especially for vulnerable individuals, with authorities stressing the necessity for appropriate preventive measures.

The agency also issued orange alerts for Odisha, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema, highlighting the elevated risk of heat illness symptoms among individuals exposed to prolonged sun exposure or engaging in strenuous activities. Vulnerable populations, such as infants and the elderly, are particularly susceptible, warranting heightened precautionary measures.

Relief may be on the horizon for some regions as a fresh spell of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is forecasted over Northwest India from April 26 to April 28. Northeast India may experience heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places on April 24, 28 and 28, according to the IMD.

A cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam is expected to bring about fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall from April 24 - 28. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh on specific dates.

Multiple weather systems including a cyclonic circulation over the Jammu division, northwest Uttar Pradesh, and a Western Disturbance over Iran and the neighbourhood are set to influence the northern regions. Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand can expect isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, and lightning from April 24 - 28.

With cyclonic circulations over Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana, and a trough extending from Telangana to south Tamil Nadu, various areas in these regions are poised to experience weather fluctuations. Expect isolated light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, South Madhya Pradesh, and interior Karnataka from April 24 to April 27.