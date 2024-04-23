Weather updates: Heatwave in Delhi soon? What IMD predicted for capital

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said although Delhi isn't expected to experience a heatwave, temperatures in the capital are expected to reach around 40 degrees Celsius soon. The IMD further forecasted a notable increase in Delhi's temperature over the next three days. Commuters walk on the road amid heatwave (Santosh Kumar/HT photo)

The regional weather department of Delhi said while western disturbances are set to approach the northwestern parts of the country, they will have little to no impact on the national capital.

"There are no heatwave conditions expected in the upcoming days, but Delhi's temperature will reach 40 degrees Celsius in the next three to four days," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi, told news agency PTI.

While there will be no heatwave conditions in the national capital this week, the weather agencies said that the skies will remain clear in Delhi on Tuesday with no prediction of rainfall.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in Delhi in 2023 was 40.6 degrees Celsius on April 14, while in 2022, it was 43.5 degrees Celsius. IMD previously predicted that the temperature in the national capital will go past 40 degrees this month, rising by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the week.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 37.6 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, said the IMD. The relative humidity oscillated between 27 per cent and 54 per cent.

IMD further predicted a clear sky with strong winds during the daytime on Tuesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 38 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather agency said that heatwave conditions are not predicted in the national capital for at least seven days. However, Delhi residents won't get a respite from the high temperatures through rainfall for at least three days.

IMD recently issued a red alert for heatwave in West Bengal and an orange alert in Odisha. The agency said that heatwave and ‘hot and humid’ conditions will prevail in the eastern states of India for next two to three days, with temperature crossing 40 degrees Celsius daily.

