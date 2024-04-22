 Weather updates: Rain likely in Delhi-NCR; IMD's heatwave alerts for Bengal, Odisha | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Weather updates: Rain likely in Delhi-NCR; IMD's heatwave alerts for Bengal, Odisha

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 08:29 AM IST

A heatwave alert was issued for West Bengal and Odisha, while IMD warned of rising temperatures in Delhi NCR over the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for multiple states as temperatures continue to rise in East India. The weather department recorded a temperature rise of four to six degrees Celsius above normal in northern, southern and eastern states over the last week.

IMD issued a red alert in West Bengal for the ongoing heatwave (Bidesh Manna/HT Photo)
IMD issued a red alert in West Bengal for the ongoing heatwave (Bidesh Manna/HT Photo)

Meanwhile, the MeT department said the temperature in Delhi is expected to be above 38 degrees Celsius this week. Delhi-NCR temperature is also likely to rise by 1-2 degrees after a couple of days. The temperature in eastern India can reach 44 degrees Celsius this week, IMD said.

Read more: Weather updates: Light rain likely in Delhi; heatwave alert in these states

IMD Senior Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI, “In Delhi, our estimate is that the temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days. After this, it may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees and with it, there is a possibility of light rain tomorrow...At present, if you talk about Eastern India, the temperature has reached 44 degrees Celsius in 1-2 stations. In the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India, and in Northwest India, there is no hope of it being near 40 or more than 41 degrees Celsius.”

The IMD scientist said heatwave conditions are currently prevailing in India, and over the next 4-5 days, it can get even more intense. A red alert was issued in West Bengal on account of the soaring temperature, while an orange alert was issued in Odisha.

Read more: IMD weather report: ‘Severe heatwave’ alert for West Bengal. Top updates

A maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Odisha on Sunday, with the orange alert in the state set to continue for the next four days.

It is expected that there will be a slight drop in temperature in eastern states on Monday. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Bihar for the next five days, while the possibility of heatwave remains in Jharkhand.

There is no heatwave scenario in southern states of the country as of now, but a ‘Hot and Humid’ weather warning has been sounded in multiple states.

“For Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, we have issued a 'Hot and Humid' warning alert for the next four-five days,” Naresh Kumar said.

(With inputs from ANI)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

