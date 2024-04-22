 Task force to review heatwave impact during Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Task force to review heatwave impact during Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 22, 2024 06:46 PM IST

The review will be carried out five days before each remaining phase of polling, the ECI said.

With the ongoing Lok Sabha elections taking place amid an intense heatwave, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday called for a review of the impact of heatwave and humidity and constituted a task force that will do so five days before each polling phase.

The Election Commission of India. (PTI)
The Election Commission of India. (PTI)

For Friday's second phase, the ECI said, it has been informed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), that there is no “major concern” regarding the heatwave and the weather forecast is “normal.”

The decision to set up the task force, was among four key decisions taken at the meeting. The task force will have officials from the poll panel, IMD, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Election Commission said.

Additionally, the poll body instructed Health Ministry to issue necessary instructions to prepare for conditions affecting election operations. It also decided to hold a separate review meeting with state Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to make adequate arrangements such as “shamiyana” (tents), drinking water, fans, and other assured minimum facilities, for polling stations.

The ECI also decided to carry out activities to spread awareness among the public regarding precautionary measures (Do's and Don'ts) to mitigate the heatwave impact in areas with polling booths.

“The Commission has been closely monitoring weather reports and will make sure the comfort and well-being of voters, along with polling personnel, and security forces, candidates, and political party leaders,” it stated.

The Lok Sabha elections began last Friday and will be held in total seven phases. After the second leg, the voting will be held on May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The counting of votes for all 543 constituencies will take place on June 4.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

