IMD's light to moderate rainfall alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra tonight

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai forecasted light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h for Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Thursday evening. Rainfall was expected in Palghar, Thane, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Hingoli, Latur, Nasik, and Aurangabad, among other places in Maharashtra.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with lightning was possible for the next two to three days over Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other nearby states. It was expected that an isolated heavy rainfall spell will continue over south peninsular India for the next five days.

Mumbai and suburbs will have a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain with thunderstorms towards Friday night. For the next 48 hours, there will be cloudy sky with light rain or thundershower in and around Mumbai, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai.

The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the remaining parts of Uttarakhand and the withdrawl line now passes through Raxaul, Daltonganj, Pendra Road, Chhindwara, Jalgaon, and Dahanu. It is now expected to leave the remaining parts of Central India, as well as some parts of Maharashtra and East India, over the next three days.

On October 17 and 18, the bulletin predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, as well as Kerala and Mahe.

