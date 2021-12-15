Home / India News / IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath meets PM Modi
IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath meets PM Modi

The Indian-American Gopinath was recently promoted as the IMF’s first deputy managing director.
The PMO shared images of the duo meeting. (PMO Twitter)
The PMO shared images of the duo meeting. (PMO Twitter)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Gita Gopinath, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The PM’s Office shared images of the duo's interaction on Twitter.

"Chief Economist of the IMF, @GitaGopinath called on PM @narendramodi," the PMO tweeted along with the images.

The Indian-American Gopinath was recently promoted as the IMF’s first deputy managing director in recognition of her exceptional intellectual leadership in helping the global economy and the global funding body to navigate the "twists and turns" of the "worst economic crisis of our lives".

Gopinath would be replacing Geoffrey Okamoto who plans to leave the IMF early next year.

Gopinath, who was scheduled to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January 2022, has decided to stay.

Gopinath, 49, is the first woman to serve as chief economist of the Washington-based global lender for three years.

Wednesday, December 15, 2021
