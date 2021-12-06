Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Important to keep this momentum', says Modi as 50% eligible population fully jabbed against Covid-19
india news

‘Important to keep this momentum', says Modi as 50% eligible population fully jabbed against Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stressed on the need to keep following all other Covid-19 related protocols such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.
“India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 127.93 Cr (1,27,93,09,669) as per provisional reports till 7 am today,” the Union health ministry said on Monday (December 6).(HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the nationwide vaccination program a day after Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that more than 50% of the country's eligible population has been fully jabbed against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The PM also said that it was important to "keep this momentum" to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

Further, he also stressed on the need to keep following all other Covid-19 related protocols such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

"India’s vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing," PM Modi said on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

The Union health ministry on Monday said that the cumulative number of doses administered under the country’s immunisation programme has exceeded the 127.93 crore-mark as of 7am on the day. “With the administration of 24,55,911 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 127.93 Cr (1,27,93,09,669) as per provisional reports till 7 am today,” the ministry said in a statement.

Also read | 'Moment of great pride': Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated

The total vaccinations include 801,824,344 first doses and 477,942,687 second doses, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Earlier on Sunday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that over half of the country’s eligible population was fully immunised against the disease and called it a “moment of great pride.”

“Congratulations India. It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against COVID-19 together,” he tweeted.

The minister also lauded the people of Himachal Pradesh after the state had achieved 100% coverage of both doses to all eligible populations. “Following PM @NarendraModi ji's mantra of 'Sabke Prayas', Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to provide 100% of both doses to its adult population due to the hard work of health workers,” he tweeted.

As many as 8,306 new Covid-19 cases were reported from across India in the last 24 hours and the active caseload fell further to 98,416, which has been the lowest since March 2020, the Union health ministry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP