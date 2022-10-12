'Impress Saraswati…’: BJP leader's strange tips for students to perform well in studies | Video

A video of the former minister, and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA, Banshidhar Bhagat, has gone viral, in which he is heard making weird statements regarding Hindu gods and goddesses. Bhagat can be seen sharing the “mantra of success" and advising students to “seduce Saraswati” to perform well in their studies. The former cabinet minister was at an event in Haldwani on Tuesday to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child.

'God has also come to your aid,' he said to the women and students during the ceremony. If you want to ask for intelligence, then please Saraswati; if you want power, Durga can be pleased; and if you ask for money, then please Lakshmi. What does the man have? he asked.

Also read | International Day of the Girl Child: 'Our rights, our future'

For knowledge,seek Goddess Saraswati's blessings.For power,get Goddess Durga's blessings&for wealth pray to Goddess Lakshmi.What does a man have? Lord Shiva lives in mountains,Lord Vishnu in deep ocean. Women empowerment prevails since long ago: Banshidhar Bhagat, BJP MLA

(11.10) pic.twitter.com/Ceh16N9swz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2022

"There is Lord Shiva, who has gone to the Himalayas and is lying in the cold. The snake is sitting on its head from above and water is flowing from above. At the same time, Lord Vishnu is hiding in the depths of the sea. These helpless people are not even able to talk to each other," he said.

Later, Rekha Arya, minister of women empowerment and child development, said that society has to change its attitude toward women. Menstruation, she added, is a gift from nature that provides women with the ability to give birth. 3000 girls received Mahalakshmi kits, which included sanitary napkins, while malnourished children received nutritional packages, Hindustan Times, sister publication, Live Hindustan reported.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON