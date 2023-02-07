In 2022, online medical appointments grew 87% in Tier-1, Tier-2 cities: Report

In 2022, online medical consultations grew 87% in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, over the corresponding figures in the preceding year, a study conducted by Pristyn Care has found.

In metro cities, the study said, online appointments in 2022 rose by 75% from the year ago period.

Meanwhile, the research, for which the data was collated from the 111 million doctor-patient interactions that took place on the Lybrate healthcare platform, also gave the following figures:

(1.) Last year, 65% more women sought online appointments than those in 2021.

(2.) In 2022, gastroenterology and ENT were the specialties for which the highest number of consultations were sought, each of which rose 150% from the corresponding numbers in 2021.

(3.) Dermatology (125% increase), Psychiatry and Pediatrics (110%), Gynaecology (100%) were the specialties for which the next highest number of appointments were sought.

(4.) Those aged between 25 and 45 years booked appointments for mostly for their children, or over issues related to sexual or mental health.

(5.) Those above 45 years, on the other hand, seek consultations on chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, post-Covid complications, and thyroid-related ailments.

(6.) Among men, irrespective of the age group, some of the highest-searched keywords were masturbation addiction, penile enlargement, and erectile dysfunction.

(7.) Meanwhile, among women, the highest-searched keywords were PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), health pregnancy, and irregular periods.

