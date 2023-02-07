Home / India News / In 2022, online medical appointments grew 87% in Tier-1, Tier-2 cities: Report

In 2022, online medical appointments grew 87% in Tier-1, Tier-2 cities: Report

india news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 03:00 PM IST

In metro cities, on the other hand, online consultations in 2022 rose by 75% from the year ago period, the report said.

Representational Image
Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In 2022, online medical consultations grew 87% in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, over the corresponding figures in the preceding year, a study conducted by Pristyn Care has found.

In metro cities, the study said, online appointments in 2022 rose by 75% from the year ago period.

Meanwhile, the research, for which the data was collated from the 111 million doctor-patient interactions that took place on the Lybrate healthcare platform, also gave the following figures:

(1.) Last year, 65% more women sought online appointments than those in 2021.

(2.) In 2022, gastroenterology and ENT were the specialties for which the highest number of consultations were sought, each of which rose 150% from the corresponding numbers in 2021.

(3.) Dermatology (125% increase), Psychiatry and Pediatrics (110%), Gynaecology (100%) were the specialties for which the next highest number of appointments were sought.

(4.) Those aged between 25 and 45 years booked appointments for mostly for their children, or over issues related to sexual or mental health.

(5.) Those above 45 years, on the other hand, seek consultations on chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, post-Covid complications, and thyroid-related ailments.

(6.) Among men, irrespective of the age group, some of the highest-searched keywords were masturbation addiction, penile enlargement, and erectile dysfunction.

(7.) Meanwhile, among women, the highest-searched keywords were PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), health pregnancy, and irregular periods.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out