IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / In a first, Ladakh tableau to be part of Republic Day parade
New Delhi: Tableau of Ladakh during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_23_2021_000103B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Tableau of Ladakh during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_23_2021_000103B)(PTI)
india news

In a first, Ladakh tableau to be part of Republic Day parade

Ladakh's tableau will depict the iconic Thiksey Monastery located on top of a hill in Thikse in Leh district, and is one of the most-visited tourist sites in the region.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:45 PM IST

A tableau from Ladakh will participate in the Republic Day Parade on Rajpath for the first time this year, informed Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday.

Ladakh's tableau will depict the iconic Thiksey Monastery located on top of a hill in Thikse in Leh district, and is one of the most-visited tourist sites in the region. It will also feature the Indian Astronomical Observatory, located in Hanle near Leh.

"Ladakh's tableau depicts the iconic Thiksey Monastery located on top of a hill in Thikse in Leh district and is one of the most-visited tourist sites in the region," Singh said.

The central government on August 5, 2019, scrapped the provision of article 370, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

India is all set to display its military might during the annual parade on January 26. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tableau and Rafale fighter aircraft will be among some key attractions in the 2021 R-Day parade.

Uttar Pradesh's tableau will feature a replica of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is currently under construction. It will also display the culture, tradition and art related to the temple town.

The tableau of Punjab will reflect the theme of the unparalleled and supreme sacrifice of Ninth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Uttarakhand's tableau will represent 'Kedarkhand' in the Republic Day parade. The front portion of the tableau displays the state animal musk deer, state bird monal pheasant and state flower Brahmakamal whereas behind these a model of the Kedarnath temple compound has been displayed along with devotees.

However, the Republic Day parade of this year will be very different from previous years as it is for the first time that it will be held amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Jawans will be seen wearing masks. Only 25,000 spectators will witness the Republic Day parade this year.

This will be the first Republic Day parade without a chief guest in more than five decades. UK PM Boris Johnson, who had initially accepted India's invitation to be a chief guest, had cancelled his visit due to the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom. There was no chief guest during the Republic Day parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966 before this.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
republic day indian republic day republic day parade
app
Close
e-paper
Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday declined to speak at an official programme at the lawn of Victoria Memorial Hall to celebrate Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary(File photo)
Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday declined to speak at an official programme at the lawn of Victoria Memorial Hall to celebrate Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary(File photo)
india news

Mamata Banerjee hails from 'demoness' culture, has faulty DNA: BJP MLA in UP

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:00 PM IST
The BJP claimed that Banerjee's reaction reflected her mindset of appeasement politics, while the ruling Trinamool Congress said no one can teach lumpens to be dignified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since the beginning of farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protests, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh have engaged in a bitter war of words.
Since the beginning of farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protests, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh have engaged in a bitter war of words.
india news

Farmers protest: AAP ups ante, quotes RTI document to slam Amarinder Singh

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:56 PM IST
The party on Sunday produced RTI documents claiming Punjab CM Amarinder Singh was part of a high-powered committee of chief ministers for 'Transformation of Indian Agriculture'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Tableau of Ladakh during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_23_2021_000103B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Tableau of Ladakh during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_23_2021_000103B)(PTI)
india news

In a first, Ladakh tableau to be part of Republic Day parade

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Ladakh's tableau will depict the iconic Thiksey Monastery located on top of a hill in Thikse in Leh district, and is one of the most-visited tourist sites in the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during an event at Police Headquarters in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during an event at Police Headquarters in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Bodo accord has brought peace to BTR, says Amit Shah in Kokrajhar, Assam

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Shah mentioned how the Bodo accord was crucial in ensuring a peaceful election to the Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) held last month. He lambasted the opposition Congress for failing to fulfil promises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
india news

UP govt orders no diesel for tractors as farmers gear up for Jan 26 rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:35 PM IST
The farmers want to take out the rally on Outer Ring Road, while the police have suggested alternate routes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The officials said a thick layer of security has been thrown around the venue – a few kilometres away from the Lal Chowk city centre here – and the area has been sanitised. (Representative Image)(AFP PHOTO.)
The officials said a thick layer of security has been thrown around the venue – a few kilometres away from the Lal Chowk city centre here – and the area has been sanitised. (Representative Image)(AFP PHOTO.)
india news

Security tightened in Kashmir Valley ahead of Republic Day

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The presence of security forces around vital installations in and around the city as well as other district headquarters has been increased, the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and the response to Coronavirus has severely damaged the people of this state", Rahul Gandhi said.(PTI)
"Demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and the response to Coronavirus has severely damaged the people of this state", Rahul Gandhi said.(PTI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for Tamil Nadu's 'economic downturn'

ANI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:15 PM IST
The former Congress President was addressing the people of the state during a roadshow organised in Perundurai of Tamil Nadu's Erode district, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ageing signs include increasing cases of dam failures, progressively increasing costs of dam repair and maintenance, increasing reservoir sedimentation, and loss of a dam's functionality and effectiveness, "strongly interconnected" manifestations, the report said. (Representative Image)(HT file photo)
Ageing signs include increasing cases of dam failures, progressively increasing costs of dam repair and maintenance, increasing reservoir sedimentation, and loss of a dam's functionality and effectiveness, "strongly interconnected" manifestations, the report said. (Representative Image)(HT file photo)
india news

Ageing dams in India, US, other nations pose growing threat: UN report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:10 PM IST
The report, titled 'Ageing water infrastructure: An emerging global risk' and compiled by United Nations University's Canadian-based Institute for Water, Environment and Health, says most of the 58,700 large dams worldwide were constructed between 1930 and 1970 with a design life of 50 to 100 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government, in 2008 declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day' every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected.(PTI)
The government, in 2008 declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day' every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected.(PTI)
india news

Centre committed to empowering women: Harsh Vardhan

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:09 PM IST
On the National Girl Child Day, the Minister listed the achievements and initiatives of the government in empowering the girl child in a series of tweets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers set to participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm laws, in New Delhi. (Reuters File Photo )
Farmers set to participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm laws, in New Delhi. (Reuters File Photo )
india news

Farmers prep for Republic Day tractor rally; no clarity yet on police permission

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:59 PM IST
On Saturday, a police official familiar with the developments had said that the approval for farmers' tractor rally was given in principle for now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ASHA workers staged a demonstration in front of the GGH demanding that a compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh be paid to the deceased's family.(Reuters | Representational image)
ASHA workers staged a demonstration in front of the GGH demanding that a compensation of 50 lakh be paid to the deceased's family.(Reuters | Representational image)
india news

ASHA worker's death sparks protests in Andhra; coworkers, kin suspect AEFI

PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Guntur district Collector Samuel Anand said the exact cause of the ASHA worker's death would be revealed only after a post-mortem but maintained that not a single Adverse Event Following Immunisation was reported in the district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
india news

'Playing important role in building self-reliant India': PM greets on UP Diwas

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:43 PM IST
The Yogi Adityanath government had in December 2017 decided to organise Uttar Pradesh Day on January 24 for the first time since the state came into being in 1950.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New voters who have registered their mobile phone numbers with the Election Commission will be able to download their digital voter ID cards on January 25 after 11.14am.
New voters who have registered their mobile phone numbers with the Election Commission will be able to download their digital voter ID cards on January 25 after 11.14am.
india news

Digital voter cards: How to download? Who are eligible? All you need to know

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:42 PM IST
New voters will also get hard copies of their voter ID cards, the Election Commission has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday.(PTI)
The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday.(PTI)
india news

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for blocking farmers from entering Delhi

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Congress and opposition parties have been targetting the government over the ongoing farm laws, demanding the rollback of these newly-enacted legislations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

World Economic Forum: PM Modi, Xi Jinping to attend 'virtual' Davos

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The key themes for discussion according to the WEF website will revolve around Covid 19, climate change, technology, better businesses and healthy future of the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP