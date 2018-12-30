In Andaman, PM Modi talks development, says govt working to improve facilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the people of Car Nicobar for overcoming the impact of Tsunami, which struck the Island in 2004, and said the government is working to provide better facilities to the people of the Andamans.

Hailing the joint family system prevalent in the island, the PM said the people there can set an example for the other parts of the country.

He also assured the people that their security is one of the top priorities of the government “The people here have been demanding a solution to the problem of sea erosion for a long time. I am glad to announce that the government has decided to erect a sea wall to deal with the problem, the foundation of which was laid today,” he said during his public address at BJR Stadium here.

The PM maintained that work will go in full swing to get build the wall at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore.

Talking about the initiatives taken by his government for the farmers here, he said Minimum Support Price (MSP) of coconut husk has been increased to Rs 9,000 per quintal from Rs 7,000.

He stressed on the importance of solar power use for the preservation of environment.

“We are committed to giving the country affordable and green energy. While preserving the environment of the Car Nicobar, the possibilities of electrifying the place with solar power are being explored at the moment,” he said, adding that a 300-KW solar power generation unit will be set up on the island.

The central government has sanctioned Rs 7,000 crore for the welfare of fishermen across the nation, the PM stated,.

The move is aimed at empowering the fishermen financially, he said.

Modi also said that his government was working to ensure that no corner in the country and its people is deprived of development.

“Along with the security of people at Car Nicobar, the government is making efforts to ensure employment for youth, education for children, medical care for the aged and facilities for the farmers,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the PM paid tributes to Tsunami victims at a memorial in Car Nicobar.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 15:18 IST