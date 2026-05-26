In another dowry-linked death, newlywed jumps from fourth floor of Delhi house, family alleges harassment

Even as Twisha Sharma case continue to grab spotlight over dowry-linked abuse, a 25-year-old woman from New Delhi died by suicide, with the family accusing her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment.

According to police, the woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital after the fall, where doctors declared her dead.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

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The newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a building in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area, police told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday. According to police, the woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital after the fall, where doctors declared her dead.

Marriage took place 3 months ago

Initial investigation revealed that the woman had married a man of her choice nearly three months ago. However, her family has alleged that the situation inside her matrimonial home changed within weeks of the marriage.

Also read | Abortion and a ₹7 lakh claim: What Twisha Sharma's husband told MP SIT before CBI took over probe

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{{^usCountry}} Family members claimed that around a month after the wedding, the husband and his relatives allegedly began demanding cash and gold. They further alleged that the woman had been facing continuous mental harassment over these demands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members claimed that around a month after the wedding, the husband and his relatives allegedly began demanding cash and gold. They further alleged that the woman had been facing continuous mental harassment over these demands. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the family, the stress caused by the alleged harassment had severely affected her in recent weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the family, the stress caused by the alleged harassment had severely affected her in recent weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A police officer confirmed the incident and said legal action is being initiated in the matter. Authorities are currently investigating the allegations made by the woman’s family and examining the circumstances that led to her death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police officer confirmed the incident and said legal action is being initiated in the matter. Authorities are currently investigating the allegations made by the woman’s family and examining the circumstances that led to her death. {{/usCountry}}

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In recent days, several dowry-related deaths have been reported in parts of India.

Greater Noida dowry death

Police on May 21 arrested two more people in connection with the death of a 24-year-old woman who allegedly fell to her death from the third-floor terrace of her in-laws’ home. The victim’s family had alleged that she was being harassed for dowry and police had earlier arrested the husband and father-in-law from Greater Noida.

Delhi dowry death case

Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of dowry death and cruelty for the suicide of his wife in 2015, citing a lack of reliable evidence and hostile testimonies from key prosecution witnesses.

Chandigarh dowry death case

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Harassment over dowry and repeated demands for money allegedly began soon after the marriage of Amandeep Kaur (32), a Chandigarh resident, and Gagandeep Singh Virk in December 2018. According to the FIR, the husband wanted to move from Canada to the United States and sought money from Amandeep and her family to facilitate the move, while she wished to continue living in Canada.

(With PTI Inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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