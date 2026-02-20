Dowry death case: Chandigarh cop’s son pressured wife for money to relocate to US, states FIR

Harassment over dowry and repeated demands for money allegedly began soon after the marriage of Amandeep Kaur (32), a Chandigarh resident, and Gagandeep Singh Virk in December 2018. According to the FIR, the husband wanted to move from Canada to the United States and sought money from Amandeep and her family to facilitate the move, while she wished to continue living in Canada. Harassment over dowry and repeated demands for money allegedly began soon after the marriage of Amandeep Kaur (32), a Chandigarh resident, and Gagandeep Singh Virk in December 2018. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The complainant, Amandeep’s brother Inderjit Pal Singh, alleged that his sister later discovered that her husband was involved in an extramarital relationship, after which the harassment intensified. He stated that Amandeep was mentally tortured by her husband and in-laws — Gurjeet Kaur and Sarwan Singh Virk — and was repeatedly taunted for bringing insufficient dowry. Virk is a retired police inspector from Chandigarh police.

The FIR further states that Amandeep had once earlier attempted to end her life due to continuous harassment by them. On May 22, 2025, she died by allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. The viscera report has confirmed the presence of poison, establishing that the death was caused by poisoning.

Police said Amandeep’s marriage took place on December 21, 2018, and her death occurred within seven years of marriage. Under the law, if a woman dies an unnatural death within seven years of marriage and there are allegations of dowry-related cruelty, the case is treated as a dowry death. Accordingly, the police have registered a case under Sections 80(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deal with dowry death and common intention.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station against Gagandeep Singh Virk (34), his mother Gurjeet Kaur (60) and father Sarwan Singh Virk (61), all residents of Sector 51D, Chandigarh.

Police officials said that no arrest has been made so far as investigators are in the process of collecting documentary and electronic evidence to establish sustained harassment and dowry demands. “We are verifying the allegations by examining medical records, postmortem and viscera reports, and communication between the deceased and her family. Arrests will be made after sufficient material evidence is gathered,” a police official said.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the woman’s death.