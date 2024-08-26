In Assam, rebel Ulfa-I eyes divisions in bid to revive its flagging influence

New Delhi: As India celebrated its Independence Day, the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (Ulfa-I), a banned separatist group, jolted local authorities in Assam with claims of planting bombs at 24 spots in the state. Ulfa-Independent chief Paresh Baruah (File Photo)

The group, which has long advocated for Assam’s sovereignty, sent emails to local media houses detailing the locations of 19 explosive devices, while keeping five undisclosed. Despite Ulfa-I’s assurance that the devices wouldn’t detonate due to a “technical fault”, the threat sent shockwaves through the security apparatus. “Security and police personnel who were engaged in parades and other events were soon deployed to search for the explosive devices,” said a local official, speaking on condition of anonymity. The authorities, unwilling to take any chances, pressed bomb squads into service to locate and deactivate the devices.

Over two days of intensive searches, authorities recovered 10 improvised explosive device-like objects, including four in Guwahati, the state capital. None of the devices went off, and no injuries were reported. The incident has prompted the formation of several special investigation teams (SITs). Two cases, of recoveries of bomb-like devices in Guwahati and Lakhimpur will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The police offered a reward of ₹5 lakh for anyone providing “credible information on persons involved in making, transporting, planting of these devices”.

The threats were followed by another provocation just days later. On August 19, Ulfa-I issued an email threatening retaliation against “outsiders” in Assam, a term often used for non-Assamese speakers in the state.

This threat was in response to a police case filed against Shrinkhal Chaliha, a leader of Bir Lachit Sena, a radical indigenous outfit, by a person from the Marwari community who is also a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Two cases were lodged against Chaliha for his outbursts against non-Assamese speakers following an alleged attack on a 17-year-old girl at Sibsagar by few Marwari people. The attack on the girl led to protests by 30 indigenous groups in Sibsagar, which forced businesses of non-Assamese speakers to shut for two days.

The situation was “amicably resolved” on Tuesday when people from the Marwari community knelt and sought a public apology, promising ₹2 lakh as compensation to the victim in the presence of a state minister.

The threats and the ethnic tensions have thrust the Ulfa-I back into the spotlight, challenging the narrative of waning insurgency in this northeastern state. The group, which split in 2011 with one faction signing a peace deal with the central government last year, appears to be attempting to reassert its relevance and operational capabilities.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while acknowledging the group’s diminished power, noted, “Although the influence of Ulfa-I has declined considerably, it is still very much there. We can’t deny its impact when there are still around 400 cadres in their Myanmar camps.”

Attempt to show influence

The re-emergence of Ulfa-I activities comes at a time when insurgency in Assam was thought to be on the wane. The state has seen several peace deals signed with various outfits in recent years, leading to relative calm. However, these recent incidents serve as a stark reminder of the underlying tensions that persist.

Ulfa’s history dates back to April 1979, when it was formed as an offshoot of the anti-foreigners agitation against the inflow of illegal immigrants to the state from Bangladesh (former East Pakistan). The aim of the outfit was to create an independent Assam.

In 2011, the group split into two: one led by chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa that signed a peace deal with the Centre last year, and another led by Paresh Baruah that rebranded as Ulfa-Independent and remains active.

The split resulted in a significant drop in Ulfa’s members and its area of influence. Once spread across the Brahmaputra Valley, the group’s presence is now largely confined to a few districts in eastern Assam. The outfit’s main means of revenue, extortion from large and small businesses and tea gardens, has also been severely affected. A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Over the years, the number of youths who get influenced by Ulfa-I’s ideology has reduced. We estimate that it has around 250 active cadres and around 100-150 sympathisers and linkmen.” The officer suggested the recent incidents could be an attempt to show the group’s presence and influence beyond its traditional strongholds.

The Bangladesh factor

The timing of these incidents has raised questions about potential external factors. Some officials speculate the recent change in leadership in neighbouring Bangladesh, where Ulfa once had a significant presence, may have influenced the group’s decision to make such a public display of its continued existence.

Prior to its split in 2011, Ulfa had significant presence in Bangladesh. However, with Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League coming to power in 2008, the situation changed dramatically. The pro-India prime minister shut down the outfit’s camps, arrested several leaders, and forced many others to flee the country.

“But with this month’s sudden change of leadership in the neighbouring country that resulted in Hasina fleeing to India and an interim government taking charge, Ulfa-I could have decided to spread terror on Independence Day by planting multiple bombs to show Dhaka that it’s still relevant, and maybe find some favourable response to starting operations there in the future,” said another police official requesting anonymity.

Anup Chetia, former general secretary of Ulfa, said: “I don’t think bomb threats and the Sibsagar incidents are aimed at hurting the investment scenario in Assam or aimed at extortions. It is likely that they placed the devices to show that the outfit still has presence at many places across Assam and it has still influence.”

As Assam grapples with these renewed security challenges, CM Sarma made fresh appeals this week for Ulfa-I to come to the negotiating table, suggesting that back-channel negotiations are underway.