In assembly, BJP leader reads out recovery notices to MP farmers; Congress denies

Recovery and seizure notices are being served on farmers despite the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government’s claims of implementing a loan waiver scheme for them, the opposition BJP alleged in the state Assembly Saturday.

The BJP, which lost power to the Congress after 15 years in December last year, also alleged that 71 farmers had committed suicide in the state in the last six months.

The issue was raised by Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava during a discussion on the farm loan waiver scheme.

As part of the scheme, loans up to Rs 2 lakh are being written off.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Narottam Mishra, state Agriculture Minister Sachin Yadav claimed no notice had been served by banks to farmers for loan default.

Bhargava, while mentioning and reading out such notices, said farmers in every district were getting them from different banks, and claimed tractors, houses and other assets were being seized despite the government’s waiver promise.

Minister for Cooperatives Dr Govind Singh said if cooperative banks were found to be serving notices, then action would be taken.

Bhargava quoted a reply given by state Home Minister in the Assembly that said 71 farmers had committed suicide in the past six months.

Yadav accused the BJP of misleading farmers for vested political interests.

The farm loan waiver was one of the main promises of the Congress during the Assembly campaign last year.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 20:26 IST