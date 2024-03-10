In Azamgarh speech, PM Modi calls out ‘venom of appeasement’

Azamgarh: Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the “venom of appeasement” is weakening as his government is bringing about development in the state. Reacting to Lalu Yadav's 'no family' remark, PM Modi said the entire nation is "Modi ka Parivar". Azamgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various developmental projects.(PTI)

"As Uttar Pradesh is scaling the heights of development, the venom of appeasement is weakening… So, 'parivar vaadi' people are baffled and abusing Modi every day. They say Modi doesn't have a family of his own. They forget that the 140 crore people of the country are 'Modi ka Parivar'," he said.

Several top BJP leaders used the suffix ‘Modi ka Parivar’ after their names on social media, in response to Lalu Yadav's jibe.

BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav is the Member of Parliament from Azamgarh, which was once considered the bastion of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's family.

"Today, the star of Azamgarh is shining. There was a time when there would be an event in Delhi and other states would join in. Today, the event is being held in Azamgarh and thousands of people from different parts of the country are connecting with Azamgarh," Modi said.

PM Modi attacked the Opposition's INDIA bloc, accusing it of casteism and dynasty politics.

"Your love and development of Azamgarh is making the INDI alliance, which is dependent on casteism, dynasty and vote bank, lose its sleep. For decades, Purvanchal saw the politics of casteism and appeasement. In the last 10 years, this region has also seen the politics of development, it has picked up pace in the last 7 years under the leadership of CM Yogi. The people have also seen 'mafia raj' and dangers of extremism and now, they are also seeing rule of law," he said.

PM Modi said Azamgarh will become 'Ajanmagarh'.

"People of Azamgarh - hear one more Modi ki guarantee. I give you one more guarantee. The Azamgarh of tomorrow is 'Ajanmagarh'. This' Ajanmagarh' will be the 'garh' of development. This will be the 'garh' of development for eternity. Ye Modi ki guarantee hai," he added.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauds Modi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the BJP government changed the identity of Azamgarh.

"What was the identity of Azamgarh 10 years back? Azamgarh, which was made the bastion of criminal and mafia activities - today, PM Modi has come to that Azamgarh and is showering money here by giving the gifts of projects worth crores of rupees. In the last 10 years, Azamgarh has not only been given a good atmosphere of security but has also been given modern infrastructure. We are thankful to PM Modi for this," he said.

PM Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundations of projects worth ₹34,700 crore in the state.

"I am running with speed and moving the country with speed to fulfil the promise of developed India by 2047," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI